Huawei Releases the Intelligent World 2030 Report to Explore Trends in the Next Decade

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/, along with industry partners, held theForum. David Wang, Executive Director and President of ICT Products & Solutions of, released thewith a keynote speech on Exploring the. This is the first time thathas used quantitative and qualitative methods to systematically describe thein theand forecast industry, helping industries identify new opportunities and discover new value. Over the past three ...