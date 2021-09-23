vivo amplia la serie Y con tre nuovi modelliFarming Simulator 22: vasto assortimento di capi da lavoro e ...Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GXiaomi Pad 5 Un Tablet Davvero Versatile AdattLA SOUNDBAR LG ECLAIR ARRIVA IN ITALIAF1 MOBILE RACING: STAGIONE 2021 DISPONIBILEKena: Bridge of Spirits Recensione PS4 ProUltime Blog

Huawei Releases the Intelligent World 2030 Report to Explore Trends in the Next Decade

- SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, along with industry partners, held the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huawei Releases the Intelligent World 2030 Report to Explore Trends in the Next Decade (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Huawei, along with industry partners, held the Intelligent World 2030 Forum. David Wang, Executive Director and President of ICT Products & Solutions of Huawei, released the Intelligent World 2030 Report with a keynote speech on Exploring the Intelligent World 2030. This is the first time that Huawei has used quantitative and qualitative methods to systematically describe the Intelligent World in the Next Decade and forecast industry Trends, helping industries identify new opportunities and discover new value. Over the past three ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Releases

Huawei Releases AR White Paper and Elaborates on Benefits of 5G + AR

Huawei also uses AR to achieve the quick delivery of 5G base stations, greatly boosting delivery efficiency. Huawei simplifies AR At the event, Cai demonstrated how Huawei "produces" AR. Huawei's Air ...

Huawei Releases AR White Paper and Elaborates on Benefits of 5G + AR

Huawei also uses AR to achieve the quick delivery of 5G base stations, greatly boosting delivery efficiency. Huawei simplifies AR At the event, Cai demonstrated how Huawei "produces" AR. Huawei's Air ...
Huawei Music: il servizio di streaming audio a 9,99 euro al mese  MondoMobileWeb.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huawei Releases Huawei Releases Intelligent World 2030