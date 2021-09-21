Array Completes Strategic Refinancing Transaction (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Positions business for accelerated growth over the long-term TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Array Canada, Inc. ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced the successful completion of a Refinancing Transaction that has significantly strengthened the Company's balance sheet and positioned the business for accelerated growth. The Transaction was facilitated by a substantial new investment by top-tier global investment firms including funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") and Array's existing investor, Carlyle. As a result of the Transaction, Array has meaningful cash on hand to capitalize on exciting growth opportunities, outstanding net debt has been reduced by more than ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
