Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets Marotta

ROME, AUG 3 - Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan and had talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, sources said on Tuesday. Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest
Thiago Almada in MLS: niente InterSeguito in passato dall'Inter , Thiago Almada era anche nel mirino del Marsiglia. Intanto l'Atlanta ... orientato però a rifiutare la chiamata della Major League Soccer .
Inter, nuovo affondo Chelsea: e ora Lukaku vacilla la Repubblica
Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets MarottaROME, AUG 3 - Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan and had talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, sources said on Tuesday. Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest wh ...
Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo potrebbe trasferirsi all'Inter Miami nel 2022Secondo la stampa spagnola, il portoghese lascerà a parametro zero i bianconeri a fine stagione per trasferirsi in Major League Soccer ...
