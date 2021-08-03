STRISCIA LA NOTIZIA, ATTACCO HACKER ALLA REGIONE LAZIO : IL VERO BUG ...Farming Simulator League: GIANTS Software annuncia gli eventi in ...L'espansione Colpo di Thanedd di GWENT e il nuovo Viaggio sono ...Anna Tatangelo insieme al rapper e Gigi D'Alessio di nuovo papàCovid-19 : la Sardegna rischia zona giallaIl pranzo è servito : ecco il numero di telefono e come partecipare ...ASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTChe bel c...! Elisa Isoardi e il sexy il tuffoLa cantante Madame con l'abito da 4mila euro e le ciabatte da 350 ...Fariba Tehrani, la madre di Giulia Salemi : diagnosi con la cartella ...Ultime Blog

Soccer | Inter' s Eriksen returns to Milan | meets Marotta

ROME, AUG 3 - Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan and had talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets Marotta (Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) ROME, AUG 3 - Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan and had talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, sources said on Tuesday. Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

twitterItalianSerieA : New post: INTER: TORNANO BASTONI, BARELLA E LAUTARO - ItalianSerieA : New post: Futebol Serie A: Inter – Juventus FC Ingressos, Domingo, 24 Out 2021. Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza),… - ItalianSerieA : New post: Futebol Serie A: Inter – Juventus FC Ingressos, 2021-10-24, Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza), Milan, Itá… - ItalianSerieA : New post: Futebol Serie A: SS Lazio – Inter Ingressos, 2021-10-17, Stadio Olimpico (Roma), Rome, Itália - ItalianSerieA : New post: Futebol Serie A: Inter – Atalanta BC Ingressos, 2021-09-26, Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza), Milan, Itá… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Inter

Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets Marotta

But Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has said he is waiting for Eriksen "with open arms". .

Thiago Almada in MLS: niente Inter

Seguito in passato dall'Inter , Thiago Almada era anche nel mirino del Marsiglia. Intanto l'Atlanta ... orientato però a rifiutare la chiamata della Major League Soccer .
Inter, nuovo affondo Chelsea: e ora Lukaku vacilla  la Repubblica

Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets Marotta

ROME, AUG 3 - Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan and had talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, sources said on Tuesday. Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest wh ...

Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo potrebbe trasferirsi all'Inter Miami nel 2022

Secondo la stampa spagnola, il portoghese lascerà a parametro zero i bianconeri a fine stagione per trasferirsi in Major League Soccer ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soccer Inter
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Soccer Inter Soccer Inter Eriksen returns Milan