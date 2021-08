Matt Damon Insists He’s ‘Never’ Used ‘F-Slur’ After Backlash

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) Walking it back.clarified his recent remarks about his use of the “F-slur,” claiming he wasn’t speaking about himself, but rather the culture he was exposed to as a young man. Celebrity LGBTQ Allies Read article “During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made — though by no means completed — since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word ‘f-g’on the street before I knew what it even referred to,”, 50, told Variety in a statement on Monday, August 2, following ...