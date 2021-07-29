SES Enters Multi - transponder Agreement with NewSpace India Limited via SES - 8 (Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) SES provides satellite bandwidth to support distribution of satellite TV services across India LUXEMBOURG-(BUSINESS WIRE)-SES announced today that it had entered into a Multi - transponder Agreement for its SES - 8 satellite with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Department of Space (DoS) ...Leggi su 01net
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless ...
