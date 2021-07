100-day countdown begins for the fourth CIIE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) SHANGHAI, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/The 4th China International Import Expo (), the world's largest import-themed expo, will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, organizers announced during a briefing to mark the 100-dayto the event on July 26. The 4thwill consist of a business exhibition, a country exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, and a host of other activities. All preparations are well underway, said an official of theBureau. This year's expo will feature six business exhibition areas - food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and ...