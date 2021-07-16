Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, Netflix pubblica il trailer ufficiale – NotiziaVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) Il film d’animazione Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild si mostra con il trailer ufficiale pubblicato da Netflix, a circa un mese dall’uscita.. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, il nuovo film d’animazione in CG basato sulla celebre serie Capcom, si mostra con il trailer ufficiale a circa un mese dall’uscita su Netflix, fissata al 12 agosto. Dopo il discreto ma non indimenticabile film live action di Monster ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) Il film d’animazioneof thesi mostra con ilto da, a circa un mese dall’uscita..of the, il nuovo film d’animazione in CG basato sulla celebre serie Capcom, si mostra con ila circa un mese dall’uscita su, fissata al 12 agosto. Dopo il discreto ma non indimenticabile film live action di...

