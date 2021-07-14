OTB Ventures launches new $60m fund to back European businesses at the next stage of growth (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) Today's news follows from the 2020 launch of the first fund of OTB Ventures, raising over $100m of capital to deploy in the European start - up ecosystem. With a focus on technologies from the CEE ...Leggi su etribuna
OTB Ventures launches new $60m fund to back European businesses at the next stage of growthEIF supported OTB Ventures , a leading venture capital firm investing in early - stage technology businesses with R&D in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and global potential, today launches the new OTB Growth Fund ...
