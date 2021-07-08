Euros: Kuipers to ref England - Italy final (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 8 - Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, UEFA said Thursday. The assistant refs will be his countrymen Sander Van Roekel and ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Euros: Kuipers to ref England - Italy finalKuipers has already officiated at three games at this year's Euros, while Van Boekel was on the VAR in Wednesday's semi between England and Denmark and Gittelman a VAR assistant for the same match, ...
L’olandese Kuipers dirigerà la finale Italia-InghilterraPrecedente ben augurante con il direttore di gara. Nel mondiale 2014 in Brasile diresse il nostro successo sugli inglesi per 2-1 Sarà l’olandese Björn Kuipers l’arbitro di Italia-Inghilterra, finale d ...
Chi è Kuipers, l'arbitro della finale di Euro 2020 Italia-InghilterraQuarantotto anni, proprietario di una catena di supermercati, patrimonio netto di 12,4 milioni di euro: ecco il fischietto designato per il big match.
