Robert Downey Sr., Director and Father of Actor Robert Downey Jr., Dies at 85 (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) Robert Downey Sr., Director of the countercultural satire “Putney Swope” and the Father of Actor Robert Downey Jr., died Wednesday in New York. He was 85. Downey Jr. posted about his Father on Instagram, writing “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s…he was a true maverick filmmaker.” Downey Sr. also acted, and directed several other films that gained a cult ...Leggi su cityroma
shergion_ : Ma è morto Robert Downey sr :( - VBarchiesi : Morto Robert Downey Sr.: il padre di Robert Downey Jr. aveva 85 anni - andreafrancesco : RT @badtasteit: #RobertDowneySr è morto a 85 anni, addio al regista e attore padre della star dell'Universo Marvel - youarenadababy : Robert Downey Jr ha appena pubblicato una foto del padre annunciando la sua morte.. mi si spezza il cuore, spero da… - yoonohime : è morto il papà di robert downey jr?????? -
morto Robert John Downey Sr., papà di Robert Downey Jr.Lutto per l'attore Robert Downey Jr . Suo padre, Robert John Downey Sr. , si è spento all'età di 85 anni. Nato a New York il 24 giugno 1935 dalla modella Elizabeth McLauchlen e dal manager di motel e ristoranti Robert ...
Lutto nel cinema: Robert Downey Sr è morto a 85 anniGrave lutto nel mondo del cinema: Robert Downey Sr è morto a 85 anni, il famoso regista era anche padre d’arte. Robert Downey Sr è morto all’età di 85 anni. Il famoso magnate del cinema è morto nel ...
