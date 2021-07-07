‘Call Me By Your Name’ Producer Rodrigo Teixeira Teams With Prano Bailey-Bond on ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’ (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Lighthouse” Producer Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, also a Producer on “The Lighthouse,” have teamed With Prano Bailey-Bond on “Things We Lost in the Fire,” her follow-up to her breakout Sundance title “Censor.” Bailey-Bond will write the screenplay, which is based on a short story of the same name from Argentine journalist and novelist Mariana Enriquez, With Anthony Fletcher (“Censor,” “The Boat People”). Alan ... Leggi su cityroma (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) “Call Me ByName” and “The Lighthouse”of RT Features, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, also aon “The Lighthouse,” have teamedon “Things Wein the Fire,” her follow-up to her breakout Sundance title “Censor.”will write the screenplay, which is based on a short story of the same name from Argentine journalist and novelist Mariana Enriquez,Anthony Fletcher (“Censor,” “The Boat People”). Alan ...

