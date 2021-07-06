Recovery strengthening, 5% growth possible - Visco (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 6 - The Italian economy is set to grow by as much as 5% this year as it rebounds from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID - 19 pandemic, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday. "The economic Recovery is consolidating in Italy, thanks to the progress ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Oecd. Strengthening corporate governance should be a priority to boost economic recovery...substantial financial resources will be needed for investment both to support the recovery from the COVID - 19 crisis and to further strengthen resilience to possible future shocks. Strengthening ...
