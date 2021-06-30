Novalis Biotech Closes 25 Million Biotech Acceleration Fund (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) ... Belgium-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Novalis Biotech, an early - stage venture capital investor in technologies aimed at revolutionizing healthcare, announced today the closing of its 25 Million second Fund, the ...Leggi su 01net
Novalis Biotech Closes 25 Million Biotech Acceleration FundSecond Healthcare Fund Invests in Start - ups and Scale - ups Advancing Transformative Healthcare Technologies GHENT, Belgium-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Novalis Biotech, an early - stage venture capital investor in technologies aimed at revolutionizing healthcare, announced today the closing of its 25 million second fund, the Novalis Biotech ...
