Built on VeChainThor | VeTrust Is Now Adopted By Local Chinese Government | Helping 300k+ Citizens Return To Normalcy

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) SHANGHAI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/On the 9th of September 2020 during the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, VeChain, in conjunction with DNV, introduced the blockchain-based risk self-assessment application,on thepublic blockchain, it combines DNV's infection risk management methodology and track record of providing globally recognised compliance standards to help entities manage COVID-19 risk factors. Following adoption by hotels such as InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC,has been steadily expanding its presence, developing new usage scenarios across various ...

Case 1: Walmart China takes on food safety with VeChainThe Walmart China Blockchain Traceability Platform,on theBlockchain, was announced at the 2019 'China Products Safety ...