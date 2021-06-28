Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

‘Underground Railroad’s’ William Jackson Harper | Chase W Dillon Unpack Their Complex Roles

‘Underground Railroad’s’
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
The two leading characters of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” portrayed exquisitely ...

zazoom
Commenta
‘Underground Railroad’s’ William Jackson Harper, Chase W. Dillon Unpack Their Complex Roles (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) The two leading characters of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” portrayed exquisitely by Joel Edgerton and breakout sensation Thuso Mbedu, are undeniably Complex. Their performances are heightened by the work of the supporting players around them, particularly William Jackson Harper and newcomer Chase W. Dillon. Adding layers to Barry Jenkins’ visceral and ingenious series, they showcase the narrative strands often overlooked in large, sprawling epics. When Cora (Mbedu) is utterly grief-stricken following a particular loss in “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” or ...
Leggi su cityroma
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Underground Railroad’s’
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ‘Underground Railroad’s’ ‘Underground Railroad’s’ William Jackson Harper