HFPA Blocking Critics Choice Awards From Booking Beverly Hilton for 2022 Show

HFPA Blocking
The Critics Choice Association is looking to capitalize on the absence of the Hollywood Foreign Press ...

The Critics Choice Association is looking to capitalize on the absence of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on the Awards scene following NBC's announcement that the Golden Globes would be canceled in 2022. Hoping to present itself as a credible alternative, the CCAs announced its Show would air on Jan. 9, 2022, and sources have revealed that the organization has been looking to secure the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the Golden Globes have been held for several decades. However, the HFPA looks to be Blocking any ...
