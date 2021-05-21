Israel Torn From Within

(Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) ... they speak perfect Hebrew and have integrated themselves in the medical field: today, nearly all ... A very vocal left is also emerging, although for the moment is it is still a minority. A tipping ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Israel Torn

Nonetheless, Palestinian lives in the West Bank are fragmented into disconnected islands that are controlled by over 600 military checkpoints , gates and roads exclusive to settlers from(...Many familiesapart at the southern border face an uncertain wait. THE WALL STREET JOURNAL ...'s Netanyahu has hours to form a new government and no clear path to do it. Biden to deliver ...Entornointeligente.com / TEL AVIV. â?” Soffiano venti di tregua sul conflitto a Gaza. Allâ??undicesimo giorno di guerra le forti pressioni internazionali, a partire da quelle del presidente Usa Joe Bi ...Entornointeligente.com / (ANSAmed) â?” TEL AVIV, 19 MAG â?” Il numero complessivo di razzi lanciati finora da Gaza verso Israele è salito nella nottata a 3.750. Lo ha reso noto il portavoce militare.