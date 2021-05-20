SF Studios Teams With ‘Project Z’ Director on Spanish Flu Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) SF Studios is joining forces With prolific Norwegian Filmmaker Henrik M. Dahlsbakken (“Project Z,” “An Affair”) and the banner FilmBros on “Possession,” a Horror Film set during the Spanish flu in 1918. The Film, which portrays the terrifying events following a pastor’s actions in a small Sami village, is being handled by REinvent International Sales and will be distributed in the Nordics by SF Studios. Exploring themes of faith and doubt amid a pandemic, “Possession” opens in 1918, as World War I is coming to an end and the Spanish flu is ravaging populations. A pastor returns home to his family in Norway to start a congregation, after several years as a missionary in Madagascar. With the help of a ...Leggi su cityroma
SF Studios Teams With 'Project Z' Director on Spanish Flu Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios is joining forces with prolific Norwegian filmmaker Henrik M. Dahlsbakken ("Project Z," "An Affair") and the banner FilmBros on "Possession," a horror film set during the Spanish flu in 1918.
