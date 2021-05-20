Biospectal Announces Two Independent Global Health Research and Validation Studies Using Biospectal OptiBP™ Blood Pressure Measurement App

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation andGrand Challenges Canada's Saving Lives at Birth initiative, the twoandinclude the integration ofOptiBP and focus on the routineofas well as assessment of hypertension during pregnancy SAN FRANCISCO and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the next step in its commitment toby launching twoand...