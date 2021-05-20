Biospectal Announces Two Independent Global Health Research and Validation Studies Using Biospectal OptiBP™ Blood Pressure Measurement App (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Global Grand Challenges Canada's Saving Lives at Birth initiative, the two Research and Validation Studies include the integration of Biospectal OptiBP and focus on the routine Measurement of Blood Pressure as well as assessment of hypertension during pregnancy SAN FRANCISCO and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Biospectal, the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the next step in its commitment to Global Health by launching two Independent Research and Validation Studies ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Biospectal, the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the next step in its commitment to Global Health by launching two Independent Research and Validation Studies ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Biospectal Announces
Biospectal Announces Two Independent Global Health Research and Validation Studies Using Biospectal OptiBP™ Blood Pressure Measurement AppFunded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Global Grand Challenges Canada's Saving Lives at Birth initiative, the two research and validation ...
Biospectal AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Biospectal Announces