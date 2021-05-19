The Last of Us Part 2: l’aggiornamento porta a 60fps PS5 (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) L’ultimo aggiornamento di Naughty Dog per The Last of Us Parte 2 migliora le prestazioni del gioco su PlayStation 5. La patch 1.08 per il gioco, rilasciata mercoledì, consentirà ai possessori di PS5 di scegliere un target di frequenza dei fotogrammi di 30 fotogrammi al secondo o 60 fps, ha detto Naughty Dog sul PlayStation Blog . “Questo ti consente di scegliere il tuo framerate preferito per completare il resto dei miglioramenti che fanno Parte della retrocompatibilità di PS5 con i giochi PS4, come una risoluzione migliorata, tempi di caricamento più rapidi e altro“, ha spiegato il direttore delle comunicazioni di Naughty Dog Arne Meyer . La patch per le prestazioni PS5 di The Last of Us Part 2 è gratuita. Meyer ha definito l’aggiornamento “solo il primo passo per lavorare su ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) L’ultimo aggiornamento di Naughty Dog per Theof Use 2 migliora le prestazioni del gioco su PlayStation 5. La patch 1.08 per il gioco, rilasciata mercoledì, consentirà ai possessori di PS5 di scegliere un target di frequenza dei fotogrammi di 30 fotogrammi al secondo o 60 fps, ha detto Naughty Dog sul PlayStation Blog . “Questo ti consente di scegliere il tuo framerate preferito per completare il resto dei miglioramenti che fannoe della retrocompatibilità di PS5 con i giochi PS4, come una risoluzione migliorata, tempi di caricamento più rapidi e altro“, ha spiegato il direttore delle comunicazioni di Naughty Dog Arne Meyer . La patch per le prestazioni PS5 di Theof Us2 è gratuita. Meyer ha definito“solo il primo passo per lavorare su ...

