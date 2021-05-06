Zero-Contact Medical Station for a Safe and Rapid PCR Covid-19 Testing (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) HSINCHU, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a brain surgery robotic company, is launching "Zero-Contact" Medical Stations in hospitals across Taiwan, fully protect Medical staff and patients from the cross-infection of "highly contagious diseases." The biggest risk of infection for Medical staff is during intubation, nasal swabbing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) removal, says Dr. Jerry Chen, the Brain Navi CEO. He adds that "Since the SARS crisis in Asia 17 years ago, there was no advancement in the protection technology for Medical staff. How could Medical staff protect us if they are not well protected in the first place?". As a physician himself with a full understanding of the frontline ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a brain surgery robotic company, is launching "Zero-Contact" Medical Stations in hospitals across Taiwan, fully protect Medical staff and patients from the cross-infection of "highly contagious diseases." The biggest risk of infection for Medical staff is during intubation, nasal swabbing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) removal, says Dr. Jerry Chen, the Brain Navi CEO. He adds that "Since the SARS crisis in Asia 17 years ago, there was no advancement in the protection technology for Medical staff. How could Medical staff protect us if they are not well protected in the first place?". As a physician himself with a full understanding of the frontline ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
xknowwhyx : 'i don't really contact you right' SA ANCHE LUI CHE STA FACENDO ZERO PUNTI -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zero Contact
CurrencyWorks Announces Zero - Cost Energy Crypto Mining Platform...of minimizing MSW and using that energy to mine for crypto." Learn more about CurrencyWorks' Zero - ... Media Contact Arian Hopkins [email protected] Company Contact Bruce Elliott, President Phone: 424 - ...
Loop Energy and Aliant Battery Announce Channel Partnership for Development of Hydrogen Electric Solutions for Commercial Vehicle and ...For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero - emissions future, visit www. Loop Energy Media Contact: Ashley Eisner - Tel: +1.212.697.2600 - aeisner@gscommunications.com ; Loop ...
No contact: come funziona la regola del nessun contatto alfemminile.com
Continental raddoppia: presentati i nuovi pneumatici per auto e SUV WinterContact TS 870 e WinterContact TS 870 PData l’evoluzione tecnologica negli ultimi anni dei pneumatici per auto, si poteva supporre che ci fosse ancora poco margine di ...
Continental raddoppia: ecco i nuovi SUV WinterContact TS 870 e WinterContact TS 870 PData l’evoluzione tecnologica negli ultimi anni degli pneumatici per auto, si poteva supporre che ci fosse ancora poco margine di miglioramento. I nuovi WinterContact TS 870 e WinterContact TS 870 P d ...
Zero ContactSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zero Contact