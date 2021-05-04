Praxis Expands Product Offering and Releases New Website (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Praxis, the ultimate payments software, just announced its official relocation to its new headquarters in Limassol, a variety of new Products, and a brand new Website. Established in 2016, Praxis is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that focuses on creating streamlined payment solutions while maintaining high approval rates. With their clientele significantly increasing, and with most of their clients being market makers and major gaming software providers, their competitive Offering is fierce. As part of this enormous growth, Praxis is now recruiting more than 30 new professionals to staff their new 800+ square meters headquarters. The new offices are located in the heart of Limassol's financial district with technologically advanced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
