GWM Full-size Pickup Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021, Reputed as Top Notch Luxury Off-road Vehicle (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) BAODING, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On April 19, the first Full-size Luxury Pickup of GWM made its global debut at Auto Shanghai 2021. After the POER, the new model is another masterpiece based on the new professional off-road platform of GWM. The GWM Full-size Pickup is about 6m long and 2m wide with an impressive look. The front bumper looks like unruly and noble, together with a enormous front grill and square head light, which make a perfect match, showcasing power and superiority. The rear part is designed with trendy through-body split-style taillights, looking sharp and strong. The new model has the world's first front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On April 19, the first Full-size Luxury Pickup of GWM made its global debut at Auto Shanghai 2021. After the POER, the new model is another masterpiece based on the new professional off-road platform of GWM. The GWM Full-size Pickup is about 6m long and 2m wide with an impressive look. The front bumper looks like unruly and noble, together with a enormous front grill and square head light, which make a perfect match, showcasing power and superiority. The rear part is designed with trendy through-body split-style taillights, looking sharp and strong. The new model has the world's first front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GWM Full
Trend - setting SUV HAVAL JOLION at Auto Shanghai 2021Platform, was showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021, where GWM officially named this SUV model as ... Full scene automatic parking makes parking easier. The 12.3 - inchsmart touch screen, HUD intelligent ...
HAVAL's Two Star Products Debuted At Auto Shanghai 2021, Showing GWM's Strength In Technological Research... it has developed a professional off - road TANK Platform and COFIS Intelligence for full vehicle intelligence. With its great efforts, it has built up a "technological barrier", expediting GWM's ...
Great Wall: un pick-up elettrico e due citycar al Salone di Bangkok Autoblog.it
Technology-backed 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 Debuts at Auto Shanghai 2021GWM’s products exhibited are characterized by fashion ... The interior features a technological touch screen, a flying virtual floating instrument and a full-color HUD three-screen interaction, ...
Trend-setting SUV HAVAL JOLION at Auto Shanghai 2021Full scene automatic parking makes parking easier ... As a model launching globally, the launching of JOLION further enriches the product portfolio of GWM. It serves as an important part of GWM’s ...
GWM FullSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GWM Full