Biovaxys And The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Join Forces For May 8th | World Ovarian Cancer Day

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: ...

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Biovaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: LMNGF) ("Biovaxys"), the World leader in haptenized antigen vaccines for antiviral and Cancers applications, announced today its sponsorship of this year's World Ovarian Cancer Day, a major initiative of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition ("the Coalition"), an international non-profit organization registered in Canada. World Ovarian Cancer ...
Biovaxys And The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Join Forces For May 8th, World Ovarian Cancer Day

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: LMNGF) ("BioVaxys"), the world leader in ...
