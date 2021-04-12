Rivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordineDivina Misericordia. Dove Vedere la Messa Domenica 11 Aprile 2021Emilio Fede ricoverato a Milano non è in graveKnockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per Android

SGS Launches New Online Store - Buy 100's of Trusted Products and Services Quickly and Easily (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) - GENEVA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

SGS has developed the Online Store to make it easy for organizations to procure Services and operate in an increasingly regulated world. It has been designed to provide faster and more responsive access to the company's global testing, inspection and certification Services and features new 'Buy Now' and 'Request a Quote' options that gives the customer a faster route to checkout. From certification audits to product testing and inspections, customers can Easily add items to their shopping cart.  The comprehensive range of Products and Services spans a wide variety of sectors including: As well as 'Buy Now' the Store also offers 'Request a Quote' functions to assist those organizations seeking more bespoke ...
