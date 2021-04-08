Streets of Rage 4: Mr.X Nightmare DLC annunciato con 3 nuovi personaggi e altro – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) Streets of Rage 4 si espanderà nel corso del 2021 con l’arrivo del DLC Mr.X Nightmare con tre nuovi personaggi, una nuova modalità e altro.. Streets of Rage 4 continua a ricevere contenuti con il DLC Mr.X Nightmare annunciato in queste ore, che arricchirà l’ottimo picchiaduro a scorrimento di Dotemu con 3 nuovi personaggi, ulteriori modalità di gioco e varie altre caratteristiche. Streets of Rage 4 è stato una bella rivelazione, con il picchiaduro di Lizardcube e Guard Crush che è riuscito piuttosto bene a ricatturare almeno parte dello spirito magico che caratterizzava la serie Sega in un quarto capitolo … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4 L'articolo ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021)of4 si espanderà nel corso del 2021 con l’arrivo del DLC Mr.Xcon tre, una nuova modalità e..of4 continua a ricevere contenuti con il DLC Mr.Xin queste ore, che arricchirà l’ottimo picchiaduro a scorrimento di Dotemu con 3, ulteriori modalità di gioco e varie altre caratteristiche.of4 è stato una bella rivelazione, con il picchiaduro di Lizardcube e Guard Crush che è riuscito piuttosto bene a ricatturare almeno parte dello spirito magico che caratterizzava la serie Sega in un quarto capitolo … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4 L'articolo ...

