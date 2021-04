ArcelorMittal and Infosys Announce Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021)to deliver next-generation application and business process management services toLONDON and BENGALURU, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationservices and consulting, todayd along-termwith, the world's leading steel and mining company.has chosento help accelerate the company'sjourney and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services forEurope. Through this engagement,will work with ...