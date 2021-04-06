Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

SANY On Track - Highlights from the SANY 2020 Annual Report

SANY Heavy Industry released its 2020 Annual Report. Last year, SANY's total sales revenue reached 15.14 billion USD with 31.29% year-on-year growth. Total assets increased to 19.25 billion USD, and net assets attributable to shareholders of the public company were 8.62 billion USD. Continuous growth in core competencies  The Report revealed that the SANY excavator achieved a sales revenue of 5.721 billion USD, an increase of 35.85% year-on-year, ranking at the top of the Chinese market for 10 consecutive years. Excavator production in 2020 exceeded 90,000 units, the most among all manufacturers globally. Meanwhile, SANY ...
