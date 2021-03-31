binx health Receives FDA CLIA Waiver for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Test, Expanding Critical Access to Single-Visit Diagnoses (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) First ever 30-minute, CLIA-waived, molecular PCR Test for CT/NG now available for OBGYN, physician offices and retail settings holding certificates of Waiver BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
