Nursery schools, places are decreasing (Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) Today, there is a new entry for every three retirees, but in 2036 there will be a new entry almost for every six retirees. It will happen because, around 2036, we will be in the midst of a '...Leggi su italiaoggi
Nursery schools, places are decreasingThey don't act on services: widespread pediatric assistance also at home; strengthening nursery schools and kindergartens; making efficient social assistance. Without support, families don't make ...
Education bonds and not distance learning in pre - schoolsExactly one year ago, I shared, with the Pedagogy Committee of the association of nursery schools AVASM - FISM, some considerations for all member schools, especially on the spread of some "distance learning" practices that were beginning to be adopted after the suspension of ...
Schools to reopen in red zones after Easter - sourcesROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi and the COVID task force on Friday decided to reopen nursery schools, elementary schools and the first year of middle schools in high-risk COVID red zones after Eas ...
Asili nido, i posti stanno riducendosiL'ultimo dossier sull'argomento proviene dall'Istituto Cattaneo: la società invecchia senza ricambio, ovvero i decessi sono superiori alle nascite. Né l'immigrazione compensa questo deficit. È scritto ...
