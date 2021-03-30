Nursery schools | places are decreasing

(Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) Today, there is a new entry for every three retirees, but in 2036 there will be a new entry almost for every six retirees. It will happen because, around 2036, we will be in the midst of a '...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nursery schools

Italia Oggi

They don't act on services: widespread pediatric assistance also at home; strengtheningand kindergartens; making efficient social assistance. Without support, families don't make ...Exactly one year ago, I shared, with the Pedagogy Committee of the association ofAVASM - FISM, some considerations for all member, especially on the spread of some "distance learning" practices that were beginning to be adopted after the suspension of ...ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi and the COVID task force on Friday decided to reopen nursery schools, elementary schools and the first year of middle schools in high-risk COVID red zones after Eas ...L'ultimo dossier sull'argomento proviene dall'Istituto Cattaneo: la società invecchia senza ricambio, ovvero i decessi sono superiori alle nascite. Né l'immigrazione compensa questo deficit. È scritto ...