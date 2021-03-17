Wealth Dynamix named as an ' Enabler' in new industry rankings aimed at the fast-changing wealth landscape

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has been given unique recognition in Aperture's inaugural Market Map for its WDX1 solution.has beenas an '' following assessment of WDX1, which continues to transform client lifecycle management in anthat depends on deep and impactful relationships. The Swiss headquartered strategy consultancy has launched the Market Map to challenge some of the longer-standing indices. The firm states that its evaluation methodology befits the-moving digital age by considering not only technology and business model innovation, but the critical role innovators play in ...