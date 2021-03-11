Tech Innovation Drives Development of Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Chengdu, China, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
News provided by China Report? Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle is the most densely populated area with the highest concentration of industries and the most cities in west China. Statistics showed that the Chengdu-Chongqing area registered a total GDP of close to 7 trillion yuan in 2019, making it another regional Economic powerhouse following the Yangtze River Delta region, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. In early 2020, the Financial and Economic Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee looked into building the Chengdu-Chongqing
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Launches Ambitious Plan to Create World - class Esports Cluster... March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Here East, the tech and innovation campus, has committed to leading a major new initiative to accelerate the growth of an esports cluster on Queen Elizabeth Olympic ...
Torna per il quarto anno Wired Health... Tom Hockaday , Direttore di Technology Transfer Innovation Ltd e autore del libro "University ... Chiara Giovenzana , Investment Director, Healthcare Technologies di ENEA Tech, Federica Draghi , ...
B4i - Bocconi for innovation, ecco le 19 startup selezionate Tech Princess
Bocconi for Innovation: 19 nuove startup entrano nel programmaComplessivamente sono state 280 le candidature pervenute, il 20% in più della precedente ‘Bocconi for Innovation Startup Call’.
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Launches Ambitious Plan to Create World-class Esports Cluster- New report published by Here East outlines roadmap to accelerate the growth of esports cluster - Plan aims to harness unique assets of Queen Elizabeth ...
