Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz® to benefit patients with liver disease in China (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) HANG ZHOU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On Feb. 26th, 2021, Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Winhealth Pharma") signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "Merz"). The strategic cooperation between the two parties marks the obtainment of Winhealth Pharma for the exclusive commercial rights of Hepa-Merz® (L-ornithine L-aspartate, an important product under Merz' product portfolio) in China. About L-ornithine L-aspartate and Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) L-ornithine L-aspartate (LOLA) is a stable salt of two amino acids ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
