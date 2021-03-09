Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz® to benefit patients with liver disease in China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) HANG ZHOU,, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/On Feb. 26th, 2021, HongkongGroup Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "") signed a strategic cooperation agreementceuticals GmbH (hereinafter referred to as ""). The strategic cooperation between the two parties marks the obtainment offor the exclusive commercial rights of® (L-ornithine L-aspartate, an important product under' product portfolio) in. About L-ornithine L-aspartate andtic encephalopathy (HE) L-ornithine L-aspartate (LOLA) is a stable salt of two amino acids ...