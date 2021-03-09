Acquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀSMI Technologies & Consulting sigla una partnership con Mkers Festa della donna 8 marzo : Liliana Segre per le mamme africaneBattipaglia, Rogo in casa anziani : muore badante

Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz® to benefit patients with liver disease in China

HANG ZHOU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 26th, 2021, Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group ...

On Feb. 26th, 2021, Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Winhealth Pharma") signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "Merz"). The strategic cooperation between the two parties marks the obtainment of Winhealth Pharma for the exclusive commercial rights of Hepa-Merz® (L-ornithine L-aspartate, an important product under Merz' product portfolio) in China. About L-ornithine L-aspartate and Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) L-ornithine L-aspartate (LOLA) is a stable salt of two amino acids ...
