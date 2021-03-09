La regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter Neumair

MotoGP | will Quartararo relegate Vinales to second rider status?

At the Losail MotoGP tests, the Yamaha factory riders rounded out day two with the first and seventh ...

MotoGP, will Quartararo relegate Vinales to "second rider" status? (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) At the Losail MotoGP tests, the Yamaha factory riders rounded out day two with the first and seventh fastest times. Leading the way was the newly - hired Fabio Quartarato , who set a best of 1'53"940, ...
Quartararo's unmissable opportunity in MotoGP 'Quarta', who will turn 22 on 20 April, is the explosive youngster on the Yamaha factory team. 2021 marks his seventh complete season in the world ...

