Draghi completes govt team with 19 women | 20 men

ROME, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi has completed his government team with 19 women and 20 men appointed ...

ROME, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi has completed his government team with 19 women and 20 men appointed as undersecretaries and junior ministers to his national unity government, helping the ...
The Draghi government is backed by every major Italian political party apart from the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, which is in opposition. .
