CGTN | 98 99 mln people out of destitution | How did China achieve zero extreme poverty 10 years ahead of schedule?

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Thursday declared a complete victory to its battle ...

CGTN: 98.99 mln people out of destitution: How did China achieve zero extreme poverty 10 years ahead of schedule? BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

China on Thursday declared a "complete victory" to its battle against extreme poverty, with 98.99 million rural impoverished citizens lifted above a government-defined poverty line on annual per-capita income. That is a key indication that the country has managed to usher in a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule. That is 10 years earlier than the world's most populous country's plan to realize the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The achievement was made on the same year when the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates the centenary since its founding. "This is the great glory for the Chinese ...
