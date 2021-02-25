Admitad acquires Tapfiliate, the Netherlands-based affiliate marketing SaaS-platform (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Late January, Admitad acquired Tapfiliate, the Dutch subscription-based SaaS-platform where advertisers can manage their affiliate programs on their own. The details of the deal are not disclosed, however it was announced that Tapfiliate will keep its brand and management. Admitad CEO & Founder Alexander Bachmann, said, "By buying Tapfiliate, Admitad aims to increase its micro B2B penetration, as well as acquire another 1500 active clients for our core business, the affiliate Network. What is more, thanks to such collaborations the entrance to affiliate marketing gets more available and open. We are glad to welcome
