Admitad acquires Tapfiliate | the Netherlands-based affiliate marketing SaaS-platform

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/Late January,acquired, the Dutch subscription-where advertisers can manage theirprograms on their own. The details of the deal are not disclosed, however it was announced thatwill keep its brand and management.CEO & Founder Alexander Bachmann, said, "By buyingaims to increase its micro B2B penetration, as well as acquire another 1500 active clients for our core business, theNetwork. What is more, thanks to such collaborations the entrance togets more available and open. We are glad to welcome ...