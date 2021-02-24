WizKids Announces New Product Offerings for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering (Di mercoledì 24 febbraio 2021) Expands Product Category Offerings with Game Publisher Wizards of the Coast HILLSIDE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced expansions to its vast Product lines for both the highly popular role-playing game Dungeons &; Dragons and strategy card game Magic: The Gathering. The new Products are slated to hit shelves worldwide beginning in 2021. Fans and players of the popular franchises can now grow their arsenal of game accessories and lifestyle Products to show their affinity for their beloved brands with the arrival of new and in-demand Product lines. Debut Product ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced expansions to its vast Product lines for both the highly popular role-playing game Dungeons &; Dragons and strategy card game Magic: The Gathering. The new Products are slated to hit shelves worldwide beginning in 2021. Fans and players of the popular franchises can now grow their arsenal of game accessories and lifestyle Products to show their affinity for their beloved brands with the arrival of new and in-demand Product lines. Debut Product ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
WizKids AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WizKids Announces