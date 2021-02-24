State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuolaAVerMedia presenta le webcam CAM 310P e CAM 315 Destiny 2 - Racconto dell'Uomo Morto - TrailerIn arrivo la nuova generazione di VR su PlayStationTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 e 2 arriva su console next-gen e Switch nel ...NVIDIA - RTX ONEl Shaddai in uscita presto su Steam Sony lancia la videocamera full-frame FX3Matteo Salvini: con Presidente Draghi si è parlato riaperture

WizKids Announces New Product Offerings for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic | The Gathering

Expands Product Category Offerings with Game Publisher Wizards of the Coast HILLSIDE, N.J., Feb. 24, ...

zazoom
Commenta
WizKids Announces New Product Offerings for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering (Di mercoledì 24 febbraio 2021) Expands Product Category Offerings with Game Publisher Wizards of the Coast HILLSIDE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced expansions to its vast Product lines for both the highly popular role-playing game Dungeons &; Dragons and strategy card game Magic: The Gathering. The new Products are slated to hit shelves worldwide beginning in 2021. Fans and players of the popular franchises can now grow their arsenal of game accessories and lifestyle Products to show their affinity for their beloved brands with the arrival of new and in-demand Product lines. Debut Product ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WizKids Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WizKids Announces WizKids Announces Product Offerings Dungeons