1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Global EPC firm Worley has been awarded the initial engineering phase of 1PointFive's first Direct air Capture Facility, the first commercial scale deployment of Carbon Engineering's Direct air Capture technology. HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 1PointFive announced today its selection of Worley for the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase of its first Direct air Capture (DAC) Facility in the U.S. Permian Basin—DAC 1. The project will support 1PointFive's mission to stabilize the climate through the commercialization and deployment of Carbon Engineering's DAC technology that Captures CO2 Directly from ...
