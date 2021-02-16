Makor Capital Hires Lionel Botbol As Global Head Of Makor Investment Banking Division (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Makor Group (www.Makor-Capital.com), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce today its hire of Lionel Botbol, who will be joining as Global Head of the Investment bank of Makor Group, based in London. Mr. Botbol will oversee the ongoing growth of Makor. "I am thrilled to be joining the Makor Group, one of the most promising and fast-growing securities and digital currency brokerage groups," said Mr. Botbol. "They already have all the ingredients for success, ...
Makor Capital Hires Lionel Botbol As Global Head Of Makor Investment Banking Division
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group (www.makor-capital.com), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, ...
