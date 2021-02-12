The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nella serie (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) Attesa dai videogiocatori (e non solo), la serie targata HBO tratta dal videogioco The Last of Us, pubblicato in esclusiva su PlayStation 3 nel 2013, e successivamente su PlayStation 4 in edizione Remastered comincia a prendere forma. Chi interpreta Joel e Ellie in The Last of Us? È stato annunciato che ad interpretare i due protagonisti Joel e Ellie saranno Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey. I due hanno in comune il passato sul set di Game of Thrones: Pascal ha interpretato Oberyn Martell, mentre Bella Ramsey ha vestito i panni di Lyanna Mormont. Inoltre, Pedro Pascal è attualmente molto popolare grazie al suo ruolo da protagonista nella serie The ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) Attesa dai videogiocatori (e non solo), latargata HBO tratta dal videogioco Theof Us, pubblicato in esclusiva su PlayStation 3 nel 2013, e successivamente su PlayStation 4 in edizione Remastered comincia a prendere forma. Chi interpreta Joel e Ellie in Theof Us? È stato annunciato che ad interpretare i due protagonisti Joel e Ellie saranno. I due hanno in comune il passato sul set di Game of Thrones:ha interpretato Oberyn Martell, mentreha vestito i panni di Lyanna Mormont. Inoltre,è attualmente molto popolare grazie al suo ruolo da protagonistaThe ...

