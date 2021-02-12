The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nella serie (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) Attesa dai videogiocatori (e non solo), la serie targata HBO tratta dal videogioco The Last of Us, pubblicato in esclusiva su PlayStation 3 nel 2013, e successivamente su PlayStation 4 in edizione Remastered comincia a prendere forma. Chi interpreta Joel e Ellie in The Last of Us? È stato annunciato che ad interpretare i due protagonisti Joel e Ellie saranno Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey. I due hanno in comune il passato sul set di Game of Thrones: Pascal ha interpretato Oberyn Martell, mentre Bella Ramsey ha vestito i panni di Lyanna Mormont. Inoltre, Pedro Pascal è attualmente molto popolare grazie al suo ruolo da protagonista nella serie The ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
acmilan : Do you remember the last time we'd scored so many goals in 21 matches? Find out in today's stats ??… - MoliPietro : The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nella serie - moankoa : Ho appena finito the last of us per la seconda volta, sinceramente me lo ricordavo molto più lungo - hervindipity : « the morning will come again, because no darkness, no season can last forever ??» - non c'è nulla da dire, parla da… - defvncelvss : prima la serie su the last of us,poi il film su fnaf,ma state cercando di uccidermi?PER GIUNTA LO DIRIGE CHRIS COLU… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
- The Last of Us, la serie tv: Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey saranno Joel e Ellie Corriere della Sera
- Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey protagonisti di 'The Last of Us' QUOTIDIANO.NET
- The Last of Us, ecco il cast della serie: Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey saranno Joel ed Ellie TGCOM
- The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nel cast della serie tv: saranno Joel ed Ellie Sky Tg24
- The Last of Us serie TV HBO: cast, uscita, trama e anticipazioni Money.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
ROME, FEB 12 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 13,908 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 316 coronavirus sufferers had died in that time. Italy's COVID-19 death t ...
Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey protagonisti di 'The Last of Us'
Le due star del 'Trono di spade' al centro dell'adattamento dell'acclamato videogame. L'autore della miniserie TV è quello di 'Chernobyl' ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last