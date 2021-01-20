Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...L' applauso di tutto il Senato per Liliana SegreLA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITALouis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...

Enapter H2 Valley selected for Mission Innovation Hydrogen

EU announces Mission Innovation Hydrogen Valley platform with 32 flagship projects BERLIN, Jan. 19, ...

EU announces Mission Innovation Hydrogen Valley platform with 32 flagship projects BERLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The European ComMission today unveiled the Mission Innovation Hydrogen Valley platform, which highlights 32 large-scale Hydrogen flagship projects around the world. The platform will present these advanced projects as "Hydrogen Valleys", with the intention of promoting collaboration between Hydrogen project developers and awareness for policy makers. Among the "most advanced H2 projects in the world" is one developed by one of Europe's fastest growing green Hydrogen companies – Enapter's Phi Suea House in Chiang Mai, ...
