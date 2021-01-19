Australian borders closed | MotoGP and SBK at risk

(Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Today in Australia, for the first time in months, no new COVID - 19 cases were reported , and the authorities want to keep it this way, taking nos. A strict lockdown and closure of the...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Australian borders

Australia head coach Justin Langer compared Rishabh Pant’s series-winning innings to Ben Stokes’ for England at Headingley in 2019.Shubman Gill struck a stylish unbeaten 64 before lunch on the final day of the decisive fourth Test on Tuesday to keep India on course for the draw they need to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.