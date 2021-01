Vatican blackout hoax linked to ItalyGate conspiracy theory

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) One of the latest trends ininternet revolves around Italy. Yesterday we examined “”, the bogusthat Italian operatives were responsible for shifting votes in the 2020 US elections, favouring President-elect Joe Biden. Over the weekend, however,-minded users were on a roll. Chances are that Wednesday’s assault on Capitol Hill in Washington excited them, leading some to believe that a reckoning was close. Thus, another “report” – loosely connected to– emerged on Saturday morning. On that day, the Canadian disinformation website Conservative Beaver published a rather interesting piece. The article drew on several unconfirmed tweets by obscure users to support thethat Pope Francis “was arrested Saturday in connection with an ...