MSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...

LIVALL Lights Up CES 2021 with New Smart Cycling Helmet Product Range

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVALL, the world's first Smart and safety Cycling ...

zazoom
Commenta
LIVALL Lights Up CES 2021 with New Smart Cycling Helmet Product Range (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LIVALL, the world's first Smart and safety Cycling Helmet brand, showcases its new Smart Helmet Products C20 and BH51M NEO at this year's all-digital CES 2021, followed by a highly anticipated launch of the LIVALL BH60 Neo Range including BH60SE NEO, BH62 NEO and MT1 NEO. The new Product Range will be featured with functions like brake warning Lights, anti-loss alarm, auto off and fall detection. "We have participated in CES for 6 years, and we are so looking forward to showing global technology enthusiasts our innovative technology and promoting the concept of safe and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LIVALL Lights

Gli accessori giusti per andare in bicicletta in autunno  Wired.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIVALL Lights
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LIVALL Lights LIVALL Lights 2021 with Smart