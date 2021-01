COVID-19 | 10 | 800 new cases in 24 hours | 348 deaths

Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

(Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 4 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 10,800 new-19in the last 24. It said that 348 coronavirus sufferers had died here in that time. The ministry said 77,993 swabs were taken nationwide and the ratio of positivewith respect to the overall number of tests was ...