TricValve® Transcatheter Bicaval Valves System granted Designation as Breakthrough Device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) VIENNA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
P+F Products + Features GmbH has been granted Designation as a Breakthrough Device for the company's lead product, the TricValve® Transcatheter Bicval Valves System by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on December 15th 2020. The TricValve® is a System of two self-expanding biological Valves for the treatment of patients with hemodynamically relevant tricuspid insufficiency and caval reflux. "The TricValve® System represents a new technology offering a potentially simple, relatively low-risk yet effective treatment for patients with symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
