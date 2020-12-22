Risen Obtains Project Financing from DEG (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Lately, Risen has successfully finished all the CPs to the first disbursement and successfully reached the financial close of the Project Financing of the 73MWp solar Project in Cambodia, Risen Energy has signed a $45 million long-term Debt Financing with DEG and ICCF (The Interact Climate Change Facility, a company incorporated as "Société Anonyme" owned by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank and eleven European Development Finance Institutions). Risen Energy is the only Chinese company in the industry to get Project Financing from both DEG and EBRD, demonstrating its strong international Financing capabilities. The ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
