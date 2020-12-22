Autocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...BREXIT: DAL 1 ° GENNAIO SARÀ VIETATO PORTARE ALCUNI ALIMENTI DAL ...Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4

Risen Obtains Project Financing from DEG

NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, Risen has successfully finished all the CPs to the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Risen Obtains Project Financing from DEG (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Lately, Risen has successfully finished all the CPs to the first disbursement and successfully reached the financial close of the Project Financing of the 73MWp solar Project in Cambodia, Risen Energy has signed a $45 million long-term Debt Financing with DEG and ICCF (The Interact Climate Change Facility, a company incorporated as "Société Anonyme" owned by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank and eleven European Development Finance Institutions). Risen Energy is the only Chinese company in the industry to get Project Financing from both DEG and EBRD, demonstrating its strong international Financing capabilities. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Risen Obtains
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Risen Obtains Risen Obtains Project Financing from