' Clone' of Raffaello' s Marriage of the Virgin back home

Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

(Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) (ANSAmed) - ROME, 21 DIC - Some 222 years later,'s 'of the' will beat the Chiesa di San Francesco in Città di Castello. This time, though, it will be in the form of a ''.'s famous work commissioned for this church was completed when he was 21 years old in 1504. The work was removed in 1798 and taken to Milan's Pinacoteca ...