RPM Vehicle Systems Releases the RPM Drive App

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Vehicle Systems is pleased to announce it has recently ...

RPM Vehicle Systems Releases the RPM Drive App (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 RPM Vehicle Systems is pleased to announce it has recently updated the RPM Drive App to include multilanguage support and has bolstered track-and-trace capabilities, as well as enhanced the touchless delivery experience. The RPM Drive App gives customers and Vehicle carriers in North America and throughout Europe the opportunity to manage their freight efficiently. With the app's simple user interface and overall user experience, Drivers can quickly scan VINs, capture signatures, and use their mobile-device camera to accurately report damages. Several other unique features of the app include faster payment processing, real-time capture of pickup and delivery, geo-fencing capabilities, and GPS-tracking updates. By leveraging these features, along ...
